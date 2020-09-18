Individual presents to Laois gardaí after girl injured in collision

Laois Gardaí say a person has presented but an investigation is ongoing in relation to a collision involving a young girl earlier this week.

In an update to the investigation, the Laois Roads Policing Unit said that while they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a road traffic collision which occurred on September 16 at approximately 3.30pm in Ballylinan, an individual has made themselves available.

The incident occurred at Rahin Wood, Ballylinan on the east of the county.

Gardaí say a young girl received minor injuries following contact with a car.

Gardaí have thanked those who have assisted.

Anyone with further information can contact the Laois Roads Policing Unit in Portlaoise on 0578674100.



