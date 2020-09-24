Punched restaurant manager in car park in Laois after payment request

A man who left Eddie Rocket's without paying for a meal and subsequently assaulted the manager, appeared at Portlaoise district court on Thursday.

Jason Roe, 131 Stanhope St Green, Dublin 7 was charged with assault at the Lidl car park on November 17, 2019, making off without payment at Eddie Rockets and theft from Lifestyle Sport, all on the same date.

The court heard that on November 17 between 3.30pm and 4pm he entered Lifestyle Sports and took a piece of clothing.

At Eddie Rockets he bought a meal which cost €14.90. He left the premises without paying for the meal.

The manager followed him out to the Lidl car park and asked for payment. He punched her in the rib area.

Defending, Suzanne Dooner told the court that Mr Roe was in a very bad place at the time.

He had attended Coolmine for treatment. He was a heroin addict and he had addressed his issues.

He had previous convictions but none for assault.

Judge Staines noted that the manager was just doing her job. The victim impact report showed she was nervous and stressed as a result of the incident.

She noted Mr Roe's guilty plea and the letter of apology. in which he said he was extremely sorry and had no recollection of the incident.

He had spent time in prison. He had succesfully completed the course at Coolmine treatment centre.

She noted that he was made a CCO in Coolmine which is the top position for clients of the facility. He had risen to the challenge.

She imposed a six month prison sentenced, suspended for one year and €500 in compensation to the injured party.

She asked that the letter of apology be sent to the injured party.