Found with cannabis on his person after Garda search

Eduard Alimanescu (29) of 53 Silverwood, Mountmellick appeared before the local court charged with possession with intent to sell or supply cannabis herb, possession of cannabis on July 14 at Irish town, Mountmellick; and possession of cannabis on the same date at 53 Silverwood, Mountmellick; and possession of cannabis on August 28, 2019 at 53 Silverwood, Mountmellick.

In Garda evidence the court was told that on July 14, 2020 at a search at Irishtown, Mountmellick Gardai found five grams of cannabis herb.

Mr Alimanescu said it was for supply to others.

Defending Suzanne Dooner said that he was 29 and had studied architectural technology at DIT. He was unemployed at the moment but did breed dogs. She said he uses cannabis for recreation. He does not sell it but he does supply it to friends. He had addiction issues. Judge Catherine Staines ordered a probation and community service report for December 10.