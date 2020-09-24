September online meeting for Laois IFA

Laois County Executive IFA recently held their September meeting on line via Microsoft Teams.

The meeting was chaired by Laois County Chairman John Fitzpatrick and delegates, chairpersons, secretaries and registrars from the 20 Laois IFA branches logged on at 8.30pm.

Issues discussed on the evening included TB status in the County and recent DAFM TB herd risk letters.

Laois IFA also launched their campaign for Budget 2021, where financial measures are required to support farm enterprises such as suckler cows, sheep and agri environmental schemes.

The tillage sector has experienced one of the most difficult harvests in 20 years and the new Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue needs to address the concerns of tillage farmers in Laois in order to maintain a viable Industry going forward.

Any farmer who wishes to join future IFA online meetings are most welcome and can contact the IFA Office in Tullamore on 057 93 41447.