Laois councillor wants licences for samurai swords and machetes

A Laois councillor wants licences required for samurai swords and other potentially dangerous weapons, similar to a gun licence.

Cllr Aisling Moran made her request to senior Gardaí at the quarterly Joint Policing Committee meeting this September.

“Do you need a licence to have a samurai sword or a machete? There seems to be a lot of attacks around lately. If you don’t need a licence, maybe it’s something you should consider,” she said.

Supt Anthony Pettit said licencing was not needed.

“Where the law stands, someone can have an ornamental sword on a mantlepiece, but if you are in a public place or in any circumstance where you have no excuse to have it in a public place, it’s an arrestible offence.” he said.

Cllr Moran said that a gun on show still needed a licence, but Supt Pettit replied that guns can be deactivated and no longer need a licence.

She cited one particular incidence where she claimed that the traditional Japanese sword was used as a weapon and to intimidate.

“There seems to be a lot more people bringing home swords and more people being attacked. There is a case I know where someone was attacked, they were sliced open. Now the person sits on their doorstep and goes out on the green swinging the sword, it is intimidating,” she claimed.

The Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlon said licencing knives would hinder tradesmen from carrying tools.

“A young carpenter could have a Stanley knife, where does it start. If I meet a person on the street with a Stanley knife for no reason, it’s a crime. A lot of what ends up as weapons have practical applications. If we legislate for them we end up with a lot of administration. Licencing is a matter for the legislator,” he said.