HSE plans to fill 'all' Portlaoise hospital maternity unit vacancies

The HSE says it intends to fill all vacant posts in the maternity unit at Portlaoise hospital and hire a specialist in after birth care for women.

Following the publication of recent adverts, the HSE Dublin Midland Hospital Group outlined what it hoped to achieve at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

"In order to provide the full range of maternity services, we are recruiting registered midwives to join a committed team. It is essential to provide women’s healthcare which is evidence-based, dynamic and consistent with the implementation of the National Maternity Strategy.

"There are a number of vacancies in the department, and the expectation is that current investment in recruitment campaigns will ensure appointments are made to all posts.

"We encourage staff to consider a career in midwifery in Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and look forward to supporting midwifery training programmes with Trinity College Dublin to ensure there is long term planning and investment in MRHP," said the statement.

Apart from trying to hire staff midwives, Maureen Revilles, Director of Midwifery at the hospital, said a Clinical Midwife Manager 2 in Perinatal Mental Health is also being hired to provide specialist care to women after giving birth.

Portlaoise hospital is linked to the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital through an integrated care network.