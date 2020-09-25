IT Carlow announces Covid-19 on-campus student restrictions

The Institute of Technology Carlow is to take steps to limit the movement of students which will also involve avoiding congregations of large groups on the campus to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The president of the college, which has many students from Laois, has said it take steps to further enhance public health protection measures on our campuses at the request of Government and the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Skills.

Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President, IT Carlow, announced the measures on Friday, September 25.

"For the next three weeks, our focus is on limiting the movement of students and avoiding congregation of large groups on campus," she said.

In the week beginning Monday, September 28, Dr Mulcahy said orientation for first years will proceed on campus but be streamlined to ensure it can be completed in one day for all first-year students.

The following measures were also outlined:

• Detailed timetables have been put in place to ensure provision in small groups, on a staggered basis, to avoid congregation or large on-site attendances.

• Sessions have been designed and group size reduced to ensure 2m physical distancing.

• Students will be grouped into small groups or pods to minimise interaction.

• Face coverings will continue to be worn by all on campus.

• All institute social activities will be suspended until further notice.

Dr Mulcahy said the library would remain open with strict protocols for physical distancing and access. She added that all research activities will continue.

She added that the college authorities would continue to review measures in light of evolving public health guidelines.

A statement said the measures were approved by ITechnology Carlow's senior executive team

See www.itcarlow.ie/return-to- campus-2020 for further details.

Link to statement by the Minisiter for Higher Education Simon Harris.

https://www.gov.ie/en/press- release/548c4-minister-harris- welcomes-intensified- protective-measures-for-third- level-students-in-line-with- public-health-advice/