Covid-19 safe canopy cover planned for historic square in famous Laois town

Abbeyleix Tidy Towns is seeking the views local businesses, residents and the wider community on the plan for the Market Square by partially covering part of the space beside the landmark library.

The project involves erecting a semi-permanent independent modular canopy structure to facilitate ‘Covid compatible’ cover between the existing library building and fountain within Market Square covering an area of 50 sq metres. It would be located between the library and fountain in the Heritage Town.

The Tidy Towns say they the canopy will have multiple uses.

"It could also provide a spill out option for the local cafes, pubs, restaurants and community events who could utilise this.

"It is hoped that the proposed project will allow people and visitors to our beautiful town an open-air covered space to meet up and chat while maintaining social distancing during the current pandemic.

"It will also act as a focal point for our very successful farmers market and future event space," says the invitation to make observations.

"The plan represents a chance to extend the sheltered areas in this key space next to our award-winning library will provide us with a new key local meeting space," say the Abbeyleix Tidy Towns.

It is also hoped that the weather protected public space can be of use for the farmers market on Saturday as well as Christmas Markets, musical recitals and other social events into the future.

The project is being funded under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme 2020 Accelerated Measures COVID 19

For observations / Comments: Please contact any member of the Abbeyleix Tidy Towns Committee or call Robbie Quinn, Chairperson on 087 2567602.