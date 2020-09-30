Laois people invited to send submissions on new UK nuclear power plant

Laois County Council has given details of how to send submissions to the UK about a proposed new nuclear power plant on the east coast.

The nuclear facility in Suffolk, known as Sizewell C, would have two nuclear reactors that would operate for 60 years once built. The company behind it, EDF Energy say that it would deliver low carbon electricity from a proven technology, whatever the weather, benefiting biodiversity and creating jobs in the UK.

“The proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station would comprise two UK European Pressurised Reactor (EPR)™ units giving a total site capacity of approximately 3,340MW. The design of the UK EPR™ unit is based on technology used successfully and safely around the world for many years, which has been enhanced by innovations to improve performance and safety,” EDF says on its website.

The company is obliged by law to take submissions from Ireland.

Laois County Council has said that the deadline for receipt of written submissions or observations by the planning authority under this transboundary consultation process is close of business on Wednesday October 28.

All documentation can be viewed via the UK’s national infrastructure planning website here.