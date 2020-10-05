Two deaths from fires in Laois homes this year says Fire Service

There were two deaths in Laois from fires in the home so far in 2020, Laois County Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed.



"Two people in Laois have died from fires in their home in 2020. Between 2014 and 2019, 173 people died from fire in Ireland. In this time of Covid-19, as we spend more time at home, we all need to be fully aware of the steps we can take to protect ourselves and our homes from fire," the service has said this Monday, October 5 the start of National Fire Safety Week.

"Laois County Council Fire and Rescue Service is working together with Local Link Laois Offaly, Laois Public Participation Network and Laois County Council Community and Enterprise section to provide communities with all the information needed to help reduce the number of fire related fatalities and injuries, but we need your help," they said.

"We are encouraging everyone to visit www.laois.ie and download free fire safety in the home booklets and leaflets.

We are asking every household to view the safety information and follow the recommendations included within,

We are asking you to test your smoke alarms regularly , and encourage vulnerable neighbours, friends and relatives to do the same,

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic the service is not holding their popular fire station open nights this year.

Instead they are holding a competition to win one of 100 free smoke alarms in Laois.

To be in with a chance to enter their free draw and/or receive a free fire safety in the home booklet email lo@locallink.ie or call 057 8692168.

National Fire Safety Week 2020 is from October 5 to 12 and the theme is “Smoke Alarms Save Lives” “Sábhálann aláraim deataigh beathaí”. See www.firesafetyweek.ie