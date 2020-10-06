Laois Connects week creates connections mental health and well being that can combat Covid-19 strain

Covid-19 has forced mental health wellbeing to the top of the agenda of many people and those looking for some support can take advantage of a range of events organised as part of the annual Laois Connects week.

Running from October 10 to 17, the Laois Connects aims to promote emotional wellbeing and mental health and its importance in everybody's life.

This year the organisers say the week features a packed programme of diverse events, both online and face to face. Events include physical activity, creative opportunities, awareness and education talks, relaxation and mindfulness spaces.

The organisers at Laois County Council say the programme has all been put together with the intention of providing something of interest to each and every member of the community of Laois.

"We hope that there will be an activity or an event that you enjoy and find worthwhile from the programme for the week. The present circumstances places an increased emphasis on the importance of minding our emotional and mental health and Laois Connects provides the opportunity to maintain that focus and sustain us during these challenging times," said the council organising team.

The week features Covid-19 safe walks and rambling trails around Laois organised by Laois Sports Partnership and other Walking Clubs around the county.

Mountmellick Community School has a week-long agenda of reconnecting and belonging events.

Shine offers the opportunity to learn more about managing our stress.

the Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) offers mindfulness and food and health promotion talks.

Music Generation Laois has organised songwriting and drumming workshops.

Mountmellick Youth and Family Resource centre is setting a challenge for people to walk the length of Ireland.

Dunamaise Arts Centre is hosting Prof. Jim Lucey to give us advice on ‘A New Workplace Reality - Strategies to keep Calm and Carry on’.

Laois Library provides information on supporting children during these Covid-19 times. Education and awareness talks include Fear-Less (Reducing Anxiety in children); ‘The Power of Choice’ by Philly McMahon, ‘Lighting the Path through Bereavement’ by Linda Allen, as well as lots more.

A new addition to this year’s programme is the availability of Laois Connects Podcasts which feature a range of conversations covering lifestyle topics discussed by dedicated people working in Laois which are available on the Laois Partnership website and funded by the HSE. https://laoispartnership.ie/laois-connects-podcasts/

You can access the packed programme of Laois Connects Events on the online brochure at https://laois.ie/departments/community/promoting-social-inclusion/#5

An electronic brochure of events can be requested by email to: dce@laoiscoco.ie