Portlaoise hospital and HSE management responds to maternity survey findings

The findings and results of the first-ever National Maternity Experience Survey have been welcomed by the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group and Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

A statement said the findings of the survey by the Health Information and Quality Authority found that the overall satisfaction with care during pregnancy, labour and birth, and after birth compares very well against the national average.

Of the 245 women who gave birth in the Laois unit in October and November last year, 123 women took part. Overall, 78% of women who delivered in Portlaoise said they had a good or very good overall experience. This compares with 85% nationally. Exactly half said they had a very good experience in Portlaoise which is a little below average. Just over 20% said they had a 'fair to poor' experience in the Laois unit.

The HSE / Portlaoise hospital joint statement said the survey also tells us that that there is more to do, particularly in the provision of information to women, improvements in staffing level, facilities and support for feeding and post-natal care. We will work with both hospitals to implement their quality improvement plans arising from this survey.

It said the Group has commenced the implementation of the National Healthcare Communication Programme in 2019/2020. Facilitators have been trained and work is underway with the healthcare staff to improve effective and empathetic communication skills.

Commenting on the results achieved in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, Mr Michael Knowles, General Manager said a plan is in place to address the findings.

“We are very encouraged to receive feedback by women who attended our services and would like to sincerely thank these women for taking the time to respond. We have a detailed Quality Improvement Plan in place and aim to address the feedback received," he said.

Maureen Revilles, Director of Midwifery at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise outlined some of the follow-up actions.

"We welcome the first national maternity survey and are fully committed to developing and delivering our services which is informed by the women who attend our services. Some of the key developments include the full implementation of the national communications programme, we have appointed a perinatal mental health consultant as a joint appointment with the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital.

"In addition, we have advertised for the post of Clinical Midwife Manager II in Perinatal Mental Health. Maternity Service staff have been exceptional in their response efforts to Covid-19 and ensured our services continued in a safe way. I would like to acknowledge and thank all staff,” she said.

Ms Revilles added that the role of the midwife in this care delivery is essential, providing evidence-based, high-quality maternity care which provides choice, meets the needs of women, achieving a fulfilling birth experience for the mother and safe delivery of her baby.

Mr Trevor O’Callaghan, CEO Dublin Midlands Hospital Group acknowledged the work of the management teams and maternity staff in the Coombe and Portlaoise Hospital.

"We look forward to implementing our quality improvement programme with the continued support of HSE/National Women & Infants Health Programme, Health Information Quality Authority and Department of Health.”

Ms Eileen Whelan is the Director of Nursing & Midwifery at the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group.

“The provision of safe, quality care for the women who attend maternity services is a key priority for our Group and key to this is our commitment to listen, learn and continuously improve our services.

"Generally, women attending both hospitals rate highly their experience of our midwives. This is very welcome and provides an opportunity to thank our midwives and acknowledge all the staff across the maternity services for their tremendous work. Our health services staff continue to demonstrate their hugely valuable contribution to patient experience," she said.

The joint statement from the HSE hospital group and local management said women who attended the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise rated highly, and above the national average, that they felt like they could talk about their worries and fears and also that their questions were answered in a way that they could understand.

It added that the findings note positive ratings for partners being involved in the care and that they received information on the dangers of smoking, alcohol and drug abuse. Women’s ratings of the care their baby received in the neonatal unit were significantly above the national average.

The highest-scoring question for this stage (antenatal) related to respect and dignity while pregnant, with 75.6% of women saying that they were always treated respect and dignity while they were pregnant.

The highest-scoring question for this stage (labour and birth) related to the involvement of a partner or companion, with 95.7% saying that their partner or companion was as involved as they wanted them to be in the labour and birth.

The statement said the survey also tells us that that there is more to do, particularly in the provision of information to women, improvements in staffing level, facilities and support for feeding and post-natal care. We will work with both hospitals to implement their quality improvement plans arising from this survey.

It said the DMHG has commenced the implementation of the National Healthcare Communication Programme in 2019/2020. Facilitators have been trained and work is underway with the healthcare staff to improve effective and empathetic communication skills.