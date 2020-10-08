Cars 'zoom' by children at Laois school crossing

Motorists are driving at speed by a pedestrian crossing that serves the national school in The Swan while children and others are waiting to cross

Cllr Padraig Fleming made that claim after calling on Laois County Council to take action to slow traffic in The Swan. He said cars continue speeding through the village above the speed limit partly due to the straight road.

“People drive on with no regard to the speed limit at all,” he said.

He said the pedestrian crossing at the school is being ignored even if children are standing waiting to cross.

“Cars are coming and are just zooming through,” he told the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

He called for an update on the traffic plan for the village.

In a written reply, Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said the council had recently applied to the National Transport Authority for funds to install traffic calming, particularly the retrofitting of the existing pedestrian crossing near the school.

Cllr Fleming said he looked forward to seeing the detail but questioned what retrofitting will mean. He suggested that the 50kmph speed limit be painted on the road.

Cllr Aidan Mullins backed Cllr Fleming’s call for additional measures. He said he wanted to see a traffic island installed in the centre of the road.

Cllr Fleming said he had asked for this twice previously without success.

Adrian Barrett, Senior Engineer, took on board the issues highlighted, adding that the council would look at what additional measures could be taken.

He said the council would be applying for funds under the low cost improvement scheme for ramps and islands in areas where there is a risk around Laois