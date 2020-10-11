Gardaí appeal issued following collision which left a cyclist seriously injured

Gardaí are seeking witnesses or dash cam footage that may help the with their investigation into the circumstances surrounding collision in Birr this weekend.

Laois, Offaly, Kildare Garda Division Gardaí attended the scene of two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle that occurred in the Offaly town on Sunday, October 11.

Gardaí say that at approximately 10am a male cyclist in his 60s was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in the Syngfield area of Birr.

The injured cyclist was taken by ambulance to Midlands Regional Hospital, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious. The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigations and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, or any road users who may have dash-cam footage, who were travelling in the area to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.