Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home deaths statement

Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise, Laois has issued the following statement this Monday October 12 confirmed that three patients with Covid-19 have died.

"Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise, Co. Laois confirms that since the outbreak commenced sadly three of our residents have passed away. These residents had tested positive for COVID-19 / Coronavirus. Two of the deaths were within the nursing home itself, and one person passed away in Portlaoise General Hospital.

The management, staff and community within Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home express our sincere sympathy and condolences to the families and relatives of our deceased residents.

The best practices that were identified from the onset of the pandemic have continued in line with Public Health and WHO recommendations. The nursing home continues to work closely with Public Health, The HSE and HIQA.

There has been no change in the number of residents who have tested positive at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. A second round of testing was done on the 8th of October, the results were returned on the 10th of October, no new additional positive cases were found and one resident is currently under the care of Portlaoise General Hospital.

Our Family Liaison Officer is available to all families and is providing support where required. We want to sincerely thank our hard-working staff who have given their selfless and tireless dedication to the care of our residents at this time. We also want to acknowledge the medical support given by Portlaoise General Hospital. The management and staff at Kilminchy Lodge are also grateful for the support of the families and friends of all our residents during these difficult times. The goodwill, support and kindness of the local community and local businesses has been incredible, we are humbled by the generosity and kindness of so many people who have sent the staff and residents flowers, gifts and cards with messages of support and best wishes."