Midlands weatherman elected chairperson of local political party

Offaly native Cathal Nolan has been elected chairperson of the Laois-Offaly Social Democrats. He was elected to the position at the latest monthly meeting of the party over the weekend.

"I am truly honoured to have been elected as chairperson of the Laois-Offaly Social Democrats," Cathal said. Cathal is more used to following the meteorological climate than the political one as he is better known for his Ireland's Weather Channel Facebook page.

"The Social Democrats are a relatively new party on the Irish political scene, however, despite our relatively young age, we have already developed significant momentum following on from the most recent general election in 2020," Cathal said.

"My personal experience of the party is one which truly values the concepts of democracy, equality, developing a community spirit, and actively working towards ensuring a more just society for all.

"Locally we are developing a party which will seek to make significant changes within Laois-Offaly, ensuring that we help to improve the quality of life and wellbeing of all citizens on a local and on a national level.

"We pledge to tackle issues such as homelessness, transport, unemployment, climate change, economic sustainability for small and medium enterprises, as well as tending to the needs of all our constituents in Laois-Offaly."

You can get more from Cathal on Facebook and through the Social Democrats' local Facebook page.