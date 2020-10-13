Irish Water accused trying to fix dirty unreliable and discoloured water in Laois village with sticking plasters

Irish Water sticking plasters are falling to solve cuts, discolouration and taste problems with drinking water at a Laois housing estate, according to a county councillor.

Cllr Aisling Moran called for a permanent solution after she raised the problems endured by residents in Radhairc Alainn in Arles.

“There is an issue with the water. Pressure goes. Some houses have no water in the evenings. There is a taste, there is discolouration,” she said.

She said she was not happy with a general reply from Irish Water in which it confirmed that it operated the Arles public supply. John Gavin of Irish Water said the scheme was ‘in full compliance’ with requirements set down by regulators.

She claimed one family faces the loss of supply every evening every couple of months.

However, the councillor said filters have been replaced regularly by Irish Water staff, but this is not tackling the issue.

She claimed that the supply problems originate in the digging of bore holes too deeply. This has resulted in a high presence of manganese in the supply.

She called for a permanent solution.

“I am asking that they look at digging another well or putting Arles on the mains supply. It is not being fixed.

“They (Irish Water) are just going in and putting a plaster on it,” she said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming agreed that there is a problem. He praised the speed and response of the local teams to issues when they arise.

Cllr Ben Brennan supported the motion but he blamed the setting up of the utility.

“Irish Water from day one was a disaster,” he said.

He claimed the pressure is being turned down and that people are not being told when supply is cut.

Cllr Aidan Mullins said Irish Water has inherited a mess.

While he complimented local repair responses, he called for better communication with the public when problems arise and cuts are expected.