Kilminchy Lodge was part of a €25 m nursing home expansion backed by a big bank

Brindley Healthcare which describes itself as one of Ireland’s largest, privately-owned nursing home groups owns the Kilminchy Lodge Nursing in Portlaoise after talking it over with the backing as part of a big expansion.

It acquired the home in 2018 as part of big expansion funded by a €25 million backing from Ulster Bank.

When it bought the home in early November 2018, Brindley said the Lodge had 44 single and four twin rooms, employing 77 staff.

The company said acquisition bought to eight the number of HIQA registered residential care centres owned and operated by the Brindley Healthcare. The firm also owns facilities in Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Kildare.

In November 2018 the company said had over 400 nursing home beds, with an acquisition pipeline of +200 nursing home beds over the next 12 months and aims to increase this number to 1,000 over the next 24 months with the support of a €25m finance facility from Ulster Bank.

Founder and CEO of Brindley Healthcare, Amanda Torrens said at the time the company was ambitious for the future.

“Brindley Healthcare is one of Ireland’s largest privately-owned nursing home groups. Our acquisition of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing in Co. Laois is the next step in our ambitious growth plans and we are delighted to have the support of Ulster Bank as we seek to expand further to meet the needs of those in residential care,” she said.

Eddie Cullen, Managing Director, Commercial Banking Division, Ulster Bank spoke about its investment.

“Ulster Bank is a strong supporter of the residential care sector in Ireland and Brindley Healthcare is a significant part of that. Our sectoral experts listened to Brindley’s specific requirements and tailored finance to meet their unique needs, while also offering support on future expansion plans. Like Ulster Bank, Brindley is an important part of the communities it serves, so we’re delighted to support their growth plans.”

The funding and acquisition process was supported by Neal McGroarty (PKF O’Connor, Leddy & Holmes) and Neil Keenan (Byrne Wallace).