Laois schools to go online to in a new way to prepare children for Communion and Confirmation

The preparation of children for Holy Communion and Confirmation is going online as part of a parish-based programme according to Bishop Dermot Farrell who oversees a Diocese that takes in part of Laois.

The Bishop of Ossory said children can be prepared for the Sacraments of Reconciliation, Communion and Confirmation through the MyFaith portal.

Teachers, with the aid of this preparation programme, lead children through modules which are released as the year progresses. It will be delivered using online videos, interactive games/challenges and quizzes to reinforce learning, downloadable resources.

Underlining the need for effective preparation Bishop Farrell noted that

“Much has changed in our parishes and Church life and yet much remains the same. One of the key elements of a really fruitful and joyful celebration of the Sacraments is an effective programme of preparation. I am delighted, then, to support a programme of preparation, developed here in the Diocese of Ossory, as a means to ensure that children can be well prepared to celebrate these Sacraments in our parishes later in this school year,” he said.

The programme was developed under the leadership of Reverend Dr Dermot Ryan.

“This online and interactive programme ‘walks’ children through the steps necessary to understand, appreciate, celebrate effectively, and then live the Sacraments. We introduce them to Ich Thus, a most important fish, who will guide those preparing for Communion and Confirmation, in different ways, to the same result.

"We hope (it) will be a significant support to parishes in their efforts to help children on their faith journey,” he said.

Registration costs €10 per child.

The programme is already available to parishes at www.myfaith.ie