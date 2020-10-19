Dramatic rescue operation at Rock of Dunamase in Laois

A person was injured in a fall from a height at the Rock of Dunamase in Laois last weekend.

This dramatic photo was taken at the scene, with Stradbally and Portlaoise Fire Crews, the national ambulance service and the air corps helicopter all attending.

It is understood that a person fell from one of the stone structures at the Rock of Dunamase, and suffered leg injuries. The incident happened early on Sunday morning, October 18.

They were airlifted to Tallaght hospital for treatment.

The Rock of Dunamase is one of the most famous and visited historic landmarks in Laois.

Laois Fire & Rescue shared this photograph on Twitter this Monday evening, October 19.

"Fire Crews from Stradbally Fire Station and the Portlaoise technical rescue unit worked alongside @AmbulanceNAS

and @IrishAirCorps yesterday in the rescue and treatment of an injured person at the historic Rock of Dunamase yesterday, great teamwork by all.