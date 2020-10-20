New private nursing home in Laois town to create 70 jobs

A new private nursing home approved by planners this week in the centre of a Laois town, will create 70 jobs according to the developer.

Planning permission has been granted by Laois County Council for a 62 bedroom two-storey nursing home along with eight two storey step down apartment units, on a site behind Mountmellick’s main street.

The nursing home is a €7 million investment and will create 70 new jobs, according to the developer.

The project is by Rocktown Asset Management who are based in Moneyquid, Killeigh, Offaly. Michael Fogarty is Consultant and Director for the project.

He spoke to the Leinster Express after the permission was conditionally granted.

“Its fantastic that Laois County Council have provided us with a notification to grant permission, providing this decision is not appealed the final grant will issue in a month or so,” he said.

Mr Fogarty hopes that construction work can start in nine months.

“Planning permission is just the start of the process. Having due regard to the numerous obstacles and challenges, it will take at least 9 months to complete, with commencement thereafter, pending suitable tenders, and a suitable stable economic environment been present at that time,” he said.

“This facility as proposed would employ approximately 70 people, and would cost in the region of €7m to complete,” Mr Fogarty said.

The plan includes landscaped gardens, a parking area, service yard, refuse areas, ESB transformer room, new service connections and all ancillary work.

The main entrance is proposed off the College Avenue entrance road, with a second entrance from Davin Park that the developer says will only be used for deliveries and emergency access.

It borders houses on College Avenue, Emmett Street and Emmett Terrace.

The site includes the old White's supermarket on Patrick Street, a protected structure which Mr Fogarty said could be renovated for reuse.

Below: the altered site plan.