Mobile phone tower approved in Timahoe GAA Club

A telecommunications company has received approval from Laois County Council to erect a 24 metre tall monopole in Timahoe GAA Club.

Cignal infrastructure Ltd is installing monopoles around Laois and Ireland to improve wireless 3G and 4G mobile phone coverage in blackspots.

The latest approval is to construct a 24m multi-user monopole type telecommunications support structure, carrying antenna and dished enclosed within a 2.4m high palisade fence compound together with associated ground equipment cabinets and associated site works and access track within Timahoe GAA club grounds.

Approval was granted by Laois County Council on October 15.

Other masts by the company are approved or already in place in Errill, Ballacolla, Portarlington, Borris-in-Ossory GAA club, Emo, Ballylinan GAA club, Rathdowney hub, Clonaslee, andThe Harps GAA club in Durrow.

Further of the monopoles are erected beside public roads, deemed as infrastructure and not requiring local planning approval.

Cignal has invested €2 million in the towers in Laois, as the first part of a €25m nationwide programme.