Guinness launching non-alcoholic version of the famous black stuff

Diageo have officially announced the launch of Guinness 0.0, a non-alcoholic version of the famous stout brewed at St James's Gate.

Guinness have promised the new 0.0 pints, which will hit pub taps next Spring, boast the same "beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour and unique dark colour of Guinness, without the alcohol."

The journey to launch Guinness 0.0 has been a four-year process with brewers tasked with created a drink with the same flavour as the original. They start by brewing Guinness exactly as they always have, using the same natural ingredients; water, barley, hops and yeast; before gently removing the alcohol through a cold filtration method.

This process allows the alcohol to be filtered out without presenting thermal stress to the beer, protecting the integrity of its taste and character. The brewers then carefully blend and balance the flavours to ensure the distinctive flavour profile and taste characteristics of Guinness.

"The resulting product is unmistakably Guinness," Diageo have said.

“This is an exceptional day for Guinness, as we finally reveal Guinness 0.0. The launch of Guinness 0.0 highlights our long-held commitment to innovation, experimentation, and bravery in brewing, harnessing the power of our brewers and our ingredients, to create an alcohol-free beer that is 100% Guinness but 0% alcohol. We know people want to be able to enjoy a Guinness when they choose not to drink alcohol without compromising on taste, and with Guinness 0.0 we believe they will be able to do exactly that," Gráinne Wafer, Global Brand Director, Guinness, said.

“Guinness has always had an unwavering commitment to quality and our entire brewing team is hugely proud of the care and effort that has been put into the four year development process for Guinness 0.0. We have created a taste experience that we believe is truly unrivalled in the world of non-alcoholic beer and we can’t wait for people to finally be able to try it!” Aisling Ryan, Innovation Brewer at St James’s Gate added.

Guinness 0.0 is brewed at St. James’s Gate in Dublin, the Home of Guinness, and will be rolled out in Great Britain and Ireland in Spring 2021, available in more markets throughout the world later in 2021. It is expected to be available in 500ml cans before Christmas!