Laois man paid a record price for pedigree Simmental bull

Laois cattleman Gareth Behan has secured a record price for a bull.

Gareth's Clonagh Lucky Explorer was the first up at a sale in Roscommon this weekend.

Despite glitches with the online computer system, Irish Simmental Cattle Society hosted its premier sale on Saturday. the animal sold for a phenomenal €52,000 via online-only sale. MORE BELOW PICTURE

This is double for the previous high for a Simmental and said to be a record for any breed sold in Ireland. MORE BELOW TWEET.

New breed record for the first lot at the Simmental premier with Clonagh Lucky Explorer selling for a whopping €52,000!!! Bred by Garreth Behan, Ballyfinn, heading to the UK. @britishsimms pic.twitter.com/FhtPvXsWHW October 24, 2020

The 1,000 kg bull born in 2019 was sired by Manor Park Hansome. It is understood to have been sold to a buyer in the UK.

Gareth is a well-known breeder of pure bread cattle and always shows some of his specimens at the agricultural shows in Laois.

Bull prices Lot 1 Clonagh Lucky Explorer €52,000 Lot 2 Clonagh Latin Lover €6,800 Lot 5 Limehill Lieutenant €3400 Lot... Posted by Irish Simmental Cattle Society on Saturday, October 24, 2020

At the Clonaslee Show - Gareth and Lyndsey Behan with Clonagh Absolutely Fabulous a former Overall Champion Simmental at the show and her calf Clonagh Eye of the Tiger - on right is Niall Bourke (Chairman). Photo: Michael Scully