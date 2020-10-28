Money for projects to help integrate of migrants and refugees in Laois

Funds to support integration is going to three Laois groups to support the integration of migrants and refugees into the communities.

A total of €15,000 will be shared between three projects.

The International Communities Integration Festival 2021 will see €5,000 shared between Laois, Kilkenny and Carlow.

All Abilities Ireland is getting €5,000 for its project in Laois while the Laois Integration Network (LIN) is also getting €5,000.

The Communities Integration Fund was first established in 2017. The projects granted funding are small community-based projects. A maximum grant amount of €5,000 and a minimum grant amount of €1,000 is allocated to any single project. 336 applications were received this year with 113 projects successfully granted funding.

The Laois funding is part of €500,000 announced by Minister for Disability, Equality, Children, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman TD.