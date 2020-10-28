Fridge freezer on Halloween bonfire in Laois town

A fridge freezer, wheelie bins, pvc doors and couches are among the dumped items on a Halloween bonfire to be set alight in a Laois town in the coming days.

Mountmellick photographer Paul Lalor took this photo today Wednesday, October 28, at Smiths Field in his town.

He described what he saw on it.

"There are wheelie bins, tractor tyres, couches and pvc doors.

"Nobody minds kids having a small bonfire, we all did it, but these things will create a lot of fumes. Everything there is recyclable. The wind blows westerly in this field so it will be blowing straight into Kirwan Park," he said.

A Laois County Council litter warden has attended the scene, which is in a parish owned field behind the church.