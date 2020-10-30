Pet and animal owners should still remain vigilant this Halloween urges Laois Offaly Minister

Halloween can be a frightening time for animals, as sudden loud noises and flashing lights from fireworks and bangers can be very disturbing for them, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity and Laois Offaly Senator Pippa Hackett has warned.

Praising the work of volunteers, veterinary clinics and rescue centres around Ireland, Senator Hackett urged people to keep their pets inside on Halloween night, and to make sure farm animals are secure.

“The Covid-19 restrictions this year will no doubt put a damper on many Halloween celebrations, however, pet and animal owners should still remain vigilant. Every year, pets go missing, which is not only distressing for their owners but puts huge pressure on veterinary clinics and animal rescue centres at this time of year, so it’s important for owners to take care of their animals”, Senator Hackett said.

“During Halloween, it's best to keep animals sheltered from the noise and the light. Bring cats and dogs indoors, or somewhere secure. Even larger animals can become anxious, so animals such as horses and donkeys, and even cattle and sheep should be in a secure field or shed. As animal owners, we are duty-bound to keep animals in an environment that does not threaten their welfare, in accordance with the Animal Health and Welfare Act of 2013.

“Obviously, microchipping is important for tracing animals who get lost. They could end up in an animal welfare centre or dog pound and it will be easier to reunite you with your animal if you can be easily traced.

“I’m constantly amazed by the great work done by volunteers and animal welfare officers around the country. The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, for example, is marking its 180th anniversary this year, having started out as 'The Dogs and Cats Home' in 1840.

“This is a busy time of year for animal welfare volunteers and staff, and we should try to ease their workload by being responsible for our animals, so everyone can have an enjoyable Halloween this year,” she said.