Laois councillor allocates €15,000 to his final resting place

A Laois county councillor has allocated thousands of euro to the upkeep of a cemetery where he wants to be laid to rest.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy has decided to allocate €15,000 to Timahoe Cemetery from the €23,000 discretionary fund he has been allocated for 2021.

Each county councillor is allocated the money for community projects.

“It’s where I’m going,” Cllr McEvoy told other councillors and officials at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

Cllr Ben Brennan quipped: “I hear you are going to Stradbally”.

The Fianna Fáil councillor replied: “They wouldn’t let me in”.

The balance of his funds, €8,000 was allocated to as yet unspecified community projects.