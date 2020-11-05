Laois woman Claire Byrne proves an instant hit in her new RTÉ radio show

Laois woman Claire Byrne has proved an instant hit with listeners in her new radio slot on RTÉ 1.

The Mountrath native took over the 10 am - 12 noon radio slot left vacant by Sean O'Rourke's retirement in August. Sarah McInerney temporarily took the reins during the summer.

The JNLRs show that this slot now attracts 369,000 listeners each day compared to 315,000 in September last year an increase of nearly 20% in her first couple of months presenting the show.

Claire is also more popular than Pat Kenny who hosts Newstalk's primetime morning show The Pat Kenny Show which is broadcast around the same time each day. Kenny increased his listenership to by 15,000 to 155,000.

RTÉ announced in August that the journalist would be the new anchor of the flagship Today programme. Claire presents the two-hour programme weekdays from 10 am to 12pm.

She continues to present her weekly Claire Byrne Live Show on RTÉ 1 television.

Radio listenership was up according to the latest figures which show that 3.19 million listeners tune into radio every weekday –

that is daily radio listening at 81% of all adults.

RTÉ' Morning Ireland is the most popular with 491,000 listeners - up from 429,000 last year

Ryan Tubridy has 381,000 listening each day up from 334,000 last year.

Liveline's audience jumped 404,000 this year with Joe Duffy on the mic - an increase of 39,000.