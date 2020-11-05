New Occupational Therapy professionals join the team at Portlaoise hospital

A new Occupational Therapy (OT) team is in place at Portlaoise hospital to support to provide patients with the means to live their lives to the fullest as possible after discharge.

The OT service joined the team in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise (MRHP) in August of this year. The department is made up of Senior OT Roisin Jackman and Staff Grade OT Moya Carpenter with the support of Mairead Carey OT Manager III for the Laois/Offaly OT Services.

"The hospital management team and the wider hospital community have fully embraced the presence and value of OT since the service establishment," says the Dublin Midland Hospital Group (DMHG). MORE BELOW PICTURE.

The DMHG said the OT service operates on an inpatient basis covering the adult medical and surgical wards along with ICU and CCU as required and brings additional valuable expertise to our multidisciplinary teams.

"The goal of the MRHP OT service is to provide each patient with appropriate assessment and treatment in order to maximise their functional ability, confidence and quality of life and to make links with appropriate community services so that they can feel supported by seamless service," said a statement. More below picture.

As part of raising awareness about the value of OT and the existence of the new service, the new team held information in the hospital during World Occupational Therapy Week which ran from October 26 to November 1.

"The purpose of World OT day is to celebrate the OT profession, promote greater awareness of the valuable work OT’s do and highlight the benefits of OT for those who receive it," said the DMHG.