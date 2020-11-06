More work to start on Abbeyleix hospital which was due to close a decade ago

Work on a public community nursing unit in Laois which the HSE wanted to shut nearly a decade ago is moving onto another stage.

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said that the second phase of refurbishment works in Abbeyleix Hospital is due to be carried out in the coming weeks.

“This work incorporates a ten-bed designated unit to accommodate ten single en-suite rooms which would be completed to a high standard and will meet all the requirements as set out by HIQA," said the TD.

Dep Stanley said the need for extra capacity is pressing.

“This is very much welcomed as there is huge pressure for nursing home beds in Co Laois and due to the quality of care in Abbeyleix it is very much sought after by families to care for their loved ones.”

“There is also a need for more “Step Down Beds” for people who are due to be released from acute hospitals like Portlaoise so is to free up beds in acute care settings.”

“The improvements at the hospital will help to modernise it and to secure the future of Abbeyleix Hospital and the next step forward that’s needed is for major extension works and expansion of the facility,” he said.

The TD said he has been raising this matter on an ongoing basis with the Minister for Health and the HSE. He said confirmation of the latest update from Minister Stephen Donelly is that Phase two works are due to commence in mid November.

The HSE attempted to close the facility in 2011 but were stopped by public protests and court actions by the elderly residents of the facility.

Friends of Abbeyleix Hospital Committee subsequently came up with its own plan to significantly expand the unit.

In 2016 the HSE announced that the Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit would be reconfigured by the development of an Intermediate Care Service which would transfer Abbeyleix Community Unit into a step-down and step up care facility.

The process was accelerated due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and the need to free capacity in acute hospitals.

“It is my intention to continue working on this matter.” Ends