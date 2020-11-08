Housholder terrified by power lines as ESB stalls on response

Spring calls to the ESB to cut down a tree that is terrifying because it is threatening power lines outside a house has yet to be acted on, to according to a Laois County Councillor.

Cllr Aisling Moran raised the issue at both Laois County Council and the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

The councillor said she complained to the State-owned electricity company in the spring.

“The lady is in the house on her own and is terrified. I rang them and they told it would take six weeks. It is still not done. I have been in contact with them four times,” she said.

The Fine Gael councillor said the tree should be removed but she suspected that something else would happen which would not solve the problem.

“When they eventually do it, they will send someone over to prune the tree but next year it will affect the wires again. That is wrong,” said Cllr Moran.

“They’re using taxpayers money to spend on lads that are pruning trees,” she said.