Work underway to replacing old leaking water pipes in Portlaoise estate

Working is getting underway to to install new water mains because the existing pipes are old and can burst frequently in a Portlaoise housing estate off one of the town's busiest roads.

Irish Water says it is working in partnership with Laois County Council to on a water main improvement project in the Newpark Estate off the Mountmellick Road improve the security of supply and reduce high levels of leakage.

The company says the work involves the replacement of approximately 800m of old and problematic water mains that are prone to frequent bursts and leakage. Irish Water says the mains will be replaced with new, high-density, polyethylene (plastic) pipes which will improve water quality and provide the community with a more reliable supply of water.

The company says new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply will be laid. It adds that where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

Joe Carroll, Regional Lead with Irish Water, spoke about the project.

"These upgrades are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Laois. Replacing old, damaged pipes will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses now and into the future.

"The works may involve some short-term water shut-offs and traffic management measures which we understand may cause inconvenience. The project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut-offs and local and emergency access will be maintained at all times,” he said. MORE BELOW PICTURE

Irish Water and Laois County Council say they regret any inconvenience these necessary works may cause. It said the works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Ltd. and are expected to be completed by December 2020.

Irish Water say this project is one example of how Irish Water is working in partnership with Laois County Council to reduce leaks. Work has been carried out in recent weeks to replace pipes at Lakeglen estate which is also located on the Mountmellick Road in the town.

The company says fixing leaks can be complicated with over 63,000km of water pipe in Ireland.

It adds that these works Newpark project is part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will see €500 million spent up to the end of 2021 to cut leakage from ageing water mains. Irish Water says this will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

For more information, please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks.

