Laws still not drawn up to ban fur farming in Laois despite Government pledge

A new law to ban the farming of mink and other animal furs in Laois and other counties are still being worked on more than a year after the Government committed to shutting down the industry.

The former Minister for Agriculture announced in June 2019 that the then Government had approved the banning of new firms setting up and the phasing out of the existing businesses.

Since then, the Green Party has made it a promise that the new Government must deliver on

However, the law does not yet exist. The Department of Agriculture provided an update to the Leinster Express.

"The Programme for Government 2020 contains a clear commitment regarding the prohibition of fur farming and Department officials are currently preparing the appropriate draft heads of a Bill to facilitate the achievement of this objective with a view to seeking Government authority in 2021," it said.

There are three mink farms operating in Ireland.

The Vasa Ltd Fur Farm is located in Vicarstown, Co. Laois. The others operate in Donegal and Kerry. The Department of Agriculture said in 2019 that these are seen as large farms producing approximately 110,000 pelts per annum.

Animal rights activists have campaigned for the closure. There have been several protests at the farm.

A 2012 Department of Agriculture report said the industry claims to be responsible for approximately 62 full-time jobs and staff salaries of some €1.3m per annum.

It said CSO statistics put the value of exports in 2010 at €4.992m. It said mink pelts are exported via international auction houses in Helsinki and Copenhagen.

The report said the fur sector creates up to 60,000 full-time jobs in Europe and the value of EU-farmed fur came to

€1.5 billion in 2010.

