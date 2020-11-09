MMR and HPV vaccination suspended in Laois claims TD

Vaccination programmes to protect children against meningitis and teenagers from developing cancer has been suspended in Laois, according to Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan.

The Fine Gael TD said he has learned that the HPV and MMR vaccination programmes have ceased at present.

"This is not acceptable. I’ve written to HSE and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to address this immediately," he said.

The MMR vaccine is a vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella (German measles). The vaccine acts as a defence against the potentially deadly meningitis.

Students in their first year of secondary school are offered the HPV vaccine as part of the school vaccination programme.

HPV infection can cause cancer in men and women but has chiefly been linked to cervical cancer.