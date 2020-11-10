Gardaí appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after fatal hit and run

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a suspected fatal hit and run road traffic collision in Co Kildare.

Gardaí say they were alerted by Emergency Services following the discovery of a female pedestrian (40s) with serious injuries on Thomas Street in Newbridge, shortly after 8pm on Monday. Gardaí say it's understood the woman was struck by a vehicle.

A statement said the injured woman was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí say the local Coroner has since been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

"The outcome of a post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation," said a statement.

The scene is preserved for a full forensic and technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators. Gardaí add that they have put local traffic diversions in place.



"Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time is asked to contact investigating Gardaí," said the garda appeal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045-431212 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.