Laois man in running for South Leinster Chair of IFA

A Ballinakill man is one of two candidates in the running for the position of IFA's South Leinster Chairman.

Francie Gorman from the Ballinakill branch has been nominated by Laois IFA. He was Chairman of Laois County Executive until last February.

Wexford County Executive has nominated their current Chairman James Kehoe from the Monagear branch.

The successful candidate will replace Tom Short, who is stepping down from the role in December.

IFA National Treasurer/Returning Officer Martin Stapleton said it’s the first time in the history of the Association that an election of this scale is taking place by postal ballot.

“Given the circumstances presented by COVID-19, and the restrictions imposed by public health guidelines, the National Council decided to proceed with all elections that fall due this year. Meetings in person are not possible under current public health restrictions, so we have to put alternative arrangements in place,” he said.

It also means the traditional county executive debates in six of the counties – Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Offaly and Wexford - will take place online over a two-week period beginning Nov 23rd.

Postal voting by county officers and branch delegates in the eight county executives of South Leinster will take place in early December, with the count scheduled for mid-December, in line with public health guidelines that will be in place at that time.