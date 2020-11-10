Laois County Council reveals bigger budget of €79m in 2021 in 'time of uncertainty'

Laois County Council is forging ahead with a bigger budget of almost €79 million for the coming year, but balancing the books depends on Government support to cover lost commercial rates income due to Covid-19 closures.

The CEO John Mulholland addressed the annual budget meeting in the Dunamase Theatre on Monday November 9, by saying that there has rarely been a time of such uncertainty in over 120 years of local government.

“You will note there is no reference to cutbacks or austerity. This is all on the basis of a reasonable expectation of continued Government support in 2021. The sum of €6 million is expected for 2020,” he said.

He said the budget is aimed at supporting local businesses and people at risk of homelessness, and to provide for climate action.

The budget is €501,000 m0re than in 2020, and €22 million more than it was five years ago in 2016.

They still expect business rates to bring in an income of €8 million, but this was €14m before Covid.

However, Mr Mulholland predicts more businesses to close.

“It is expected that business vacancy rates will inevitably increase giving rise to further uncollectable income in 2021”.

Almost three quarters of the money will come from government grants and goods and services.

Another €9 million comes from Local Property Tax including tax given to Laois from bigger local authorities, the equalisation fund.

A final €14 million comes from commercial rates, including the €6 million expected from Government to cover the rates waiver. There will be no change to the rate for 2021.

Housing remains a “top priority” the CEO said.

There will be €15.7m spent on housing, €21.2 on roads, €3.4m on water services, €7m on development management, €7.5m on environment services, €4m on recreation and amenities, €822,000 on agriculture, eduation, health and welfare, €9.7m on a central management charge, and €9.5m on miscellaneous services.

Mr Mulholland notes that Laois is on course to deliver over 875 homes in the period 2018 to 2021, “well in excess” of the target of 627 set by the department of housing.

Another 266 homes for families will be ready by the end of 2020, and 276 more by the end of 2021.

There were also 1,350 applicants helped under the Housing Assistant Payment scheme.

Some €801,500 is set aside to prevent homelessness in 2021, and €2.9 million to maintain and improve exisiting council houses.

Among the new spends planned in 2021 is €210,000 to reopen Portlaoise and Portarlington Leisure Centres

There will be €125,000 spent to upgrade heating systems in older council houses, and €40,000 to repair houses for reletting.

€120,000 is set aside to match Government funding to pay for urban renewal in Portlaoise and Portarlington.

There is €67,000 towards Town and Village renewal schemes in Ballyroan, Rathdowney, Durrow, Killeshin, Donaghmore, Clough, Stradbally, Abbeyleix, Portarlington and Mountmellick.

There is €60,000 for footpaths, €48,000 for Rathdowney playground, €25,000 for books for the new Portlaoise library, €28,000 extra for local community projects, and €32,000 for heritage projects.