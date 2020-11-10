Charlie Flanagan backs Joe Biden to be as good as Bill Clinton for Ireland

Laois Offaly Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan has welcomed the election of Joe Biden to President of America saying he could be as important for Ireland as Bill Clinton.

Deputy Flanagan met the president-elect when he was Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade.

“I met Joe Biden four times– twice in Washington, once in Boston and I had the honour of welcoming him to Dublin when he visited in 2016.

“Joe Biden holds Ireland close to his heart. He is particularly proud of his Irish roots. He loves Irish culture, music, history and stories. As President of the United States of America, he will be a great friend to Ireland.

“Mr Biden as President is the right man in the right place at the right time. He spent his life in politics having stood for his local council as far back as 1970. He is a man of the people and a great listener, which is exactly what is needed in the US at this time.

“In his acceptance speech, he stated that it was time to heal divisions and it was time to lower the temperature and listen to each other.

“Joe Biden values the Irish American connection in this regard. American investment in Ireland is valued at $444 billion mainly in the areas of medical, health, pharma, biotechnology and financial services. US firms employ c. 160,000 people in Ireland. This is hugely important for our economy and our people.

“Equally important is our membership of the European Union post-Brexit. Joe Biden is acutely aware of the importance of the Good Friday Agreement and the Irish Peace Process and the prevention of a hard border on the island of Ireland post Brexit. It is likely that there will be an Irish flavour to Joe Biden’s Cabinet which will be announced over the coming weeks.

“The US Presidency of Joe Biden will be as important for Ireland as the Presidency of Bill Clinton in the 1990s, “ said Mr Flanagan.

The Irish For Biden campaign hosted a celebratory parade in Carlingford to celebrate the election of Mr Biden as 46th President of the United States.

In early October, the ‘Irish For Biden’ campaign was launched in the area and to encourage Irish people to contact their friends and relatives in the US to get out and vote for Joe Biden

Commenting on this, the lead organiser of the Irish For Biden campaign, Paul Allen, said; ‘’We were overjoyed by the impact our campaign had. We were inundated with Irish people who got in touch and contacted their relatives, many of whom they had not talked to in years. We’re so proud to be have been a part of the Biden-Harris campaign".

"There has probably been no other President in US history that takes a greater in pride in their heritage than Joe Biden. There is no doubt that Ireland now has at least two listening ears in the White House, and the potential for this is enormous, from improved relationships, US companies in Ireland, undocumented Irish, Brexit and co-operation on international policy due to our seat on the UN Security Council. As Joe himself said ‘’Northeast Pennsylvania will be written on my heart. But Ireland will be written on my soul,’’ he said.

