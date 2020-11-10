BREAKING: Man arrested after death of a woman in a suspected hit and run

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal suspected hit and run incident in Newbridge in which a woman pedestrian in her 40s died, according to Gardaí.

Gardaí said in a statement that the man, who is aged in his 50s, was detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

while investigations are ongoing, Gardaí at Newbridge say they are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They have also called on any drivers who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-431212, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.