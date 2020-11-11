LATEST on the investigation into fatal suspected hit and run in Newbridge
Accident victim lived in Newbridge and is a Kilcullen native
A garda at the accident scene
A man who was detained in the wake of the fatal road accident in Newbridge on Monday evening has been released without charge.
It's understood that the gardaí are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The man was originally detained at Kildare garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The deceased was Ann Bathe, aged in her 40s and a native of Kilcullen who had been living in Newbridge.
