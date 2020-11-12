Details revealed about new facilities for patients and families at Portlaoise hospital

Facilities or patients of Portlaoise hospital and their families are set to be improved under two new projects at various stages of completion.

The HSE has confirmed that a new facility for end of life patients and is nearing completion while work has begun at a family area in the mortuary. Both projects have been made possible with the support of charitable donations.

The HSE outlined the details of the developments at the Laois hospital in a statement to the Leinster Express.

"A project was commenced on the surgical ward of Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise earlier this year to upgrade the end-of-life room at the hospital. The upgrade will be available to patients at the Hospital and ensures end-of-life patients and their families are cared for with compassion and dignity in those difficult times.

"This project was part-funded by the HSE and a significant part of the funding was provided by Portlaoise Lions Club. This project is almost complete and it is intended to officially open this unit in the near future.

"A project is also underway which comprises of an extension of the family viewing area of the mortuary at the Block Road side of the hospital. This project is scheduled for completion in April, 2021 and has been part-funded by the HSE and part-funded by the Irish Hospice Foundation.

The staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise are committed to providing compassionate end-of-life care in partnership with bereaved families. When completed this will facilitate and afford bereaved families the opportunity to view their loved ones in comfortable, modern and purpose-built surroundings.

"The mortuary is a sanctuary and the renovations will convey a sense of reverence and respect for life, death and bereavement. Our design will honour the sensitive individuality of each person’s death and the needs of their families," concluded the statement.