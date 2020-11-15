Every school in Laois to get money to improve facilities - Minister Fleming

Every primary school in Laois is set to get thousands of euro funding of under the so-called minor works scheme according to Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance Sean Fleming.

Deputy Fleming welcomed the decision by the Department of Education to provide grants for every primary and post-primary school in Laois this year. He outlined how they could be used in a statement.

He said the new funds will assist schools to manage the public health guidelines and allow for more sustainable arrangements into the future in light of Covid-19. The TD explained that the payment will offer schools discretion on how it should be spent. For example, he said that it can be used to enhance ventilation in classrooms, purchase new furniture or adapt toilet and storage areas.

He added that the payment of the grants at this stage gives schools a good lead-in period to plan and undertake works that support the operation of the school in the current school year and assist in catering for capacity and other requirements going into the 2021/22 school year.

“These payments will allow schools in Laois to more effectively plan for the coming year to protect students, teachers and other staff and the whole school community. I’d urge all schools to use these funds and engage with their staff on the best way to reduce the spread of the virus and strengthen public health in all schools in the long run,” he said.

In the case of primary schools Deputy Fleming said the minimum grant is €6,610 and for secondary schools, the minimum grant is €21,000.

See below tables of grant sizes based on school sizes.