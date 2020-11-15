Just four in 10 teenagers talk to parents about sex but a third have had sex says new Irish study

Just four in ten 17 year-olds have not spoken to their parents about sex and relationships but a third of boys and girls of this age say they have had sex, according to new research from a joint ESRI/HSE Health and Wellbeing research programme.

The HSE says the research ‘Talking about Sex and Sexual Behaviour among Young People in Ireland’ analysed how young people receive information on sex and relationships. Using data from the Growing up in Ireland ’98 Cohort at 13 and 17 years of age, the HSE said the research also examines the role of this information in shaping sexual behaviours among Irish adolescents.

The HSE outlined some of the key findings when it published the research last week.

- At age 13, 55 per cent of young people reported that they had received relationships and sexuality education (RSE) at school, and this proportion had increased to 92 per cent by age 17

- There was significant variation in RSE receipt across individual second-level schools, supporting previous Irish research that finds that policy and leadership at the school level plays an important role in the timing of RSE provision

- At age 13, 45 per cent of young people reported that they had discussed sex and relationship issues with their parents. By age 17, this proportion had increased to just under 60 per cent. Young people who had better-quality relationships with their parents were more likely to talk to them about sex and relationships

- There was a clear gender divide in reports of ease of discussions with parents about sex; young women found it easier to talk to their mothers, while young men found it easier to talk to their fathers. However, nearly 60 per cent of young men found it difficult or very difficult to talk to their fathers about sex

- At age 13, parents/family were the main source of information about sex, but at age 17, friends were the most commonly cited source (at nearly 50 per cent)

- At age 17, nearly a quarter of young men and 20 per cent of young women cited the internet/TV/films/books as their main source. Those who had poor-quality relationships with their peers were much more likely to rely on information from the internet/TV/films/books

Key findings on sexual behaviours include:

- At age 17, 33 per cent of young people reported having had sexual intercourse

- Nearly 90 per cent of young people who have had sexual intercourse reported using contraception when first having sex

- Nearly a quarter of young people expressed regret over the timing of first sex, and this proportion was substantially higher among young women (31 per cent) than young men (16 per cent)

- Young people who had discussed sex and relationships with their parents at age 13 were significantly more likely to have used contraception at first sex

- In contrast, those mainly reliant on their friends as a source of information on sex had lower levels of contraceptive use at first sex

- For those that were sexually active, just under 80 per cent reported ‘always’ using contraception, and 56 per cent reported using a condom ‘all the time’

Anne Nolan is a co-author of the report said the study findings show us that the quality of the relationship between parents and their children is a key determinant of whether discussions about sex and relationships take place and how easy young people find it to speak to their parents about sex.

"Initiatives to support parents in developing positive communication skills may be expected to have broader benefits in terms of discussions about sex and relationships,” she said.

Emer Smyth, a co-author of the report, commented that a significant group of young people are not receiving information or advice on sex from their parents, making school-based relationships and sexuality education all the more important.

"The findings support the current move towards considering sexual wellbeing as part of broader school efforts to support young people’s wellbeing,” she said.

Moira Germaine is Education and Training Manager from the Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme, HSE Health and Wellbeing commented

“What parents do matters; this is confirmed by the finding that parent-child communication about relationships and sexuality in the early adolescent years was associated with contraception use when the children became sexually active as young adults. Not only can parents have this specific protective influence, they can also help their child to develop all the attitudes, values and behaviours necessary for forming and maintaining healthy relationships, including, in adulthood, healthy sexual relationships.

“The HSE SHCPP is introducing a range of resources to support parents in talking with their children about relationships, sexuality and growing up. The resources include the first three books of their parent guide series,” she said.:

Resources are available to order for free from www.healthpromotion.ie and also for download from www.sexualwellbeing.ie

Further information to support parents is available at http://sexualwellbeing/for-parents

The research is available here

The Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan launched the report related HSE educational resources to encourage parent-child conversations about relationships, sexuality and growing up.

“I am very pleased to launch this new report, which provides us with vital information on one of the most important elements of growing up. Evidence based information is vital to understanding emerging trends in sexual health and to ensuring that the supports we are providing for parents, children and young people have a firm foundation. I have no doubt that this study will make a very welcome contribution to our knowledge base here. I also want to welcome the books being launched today which will be a great help to parents in dealing with this most sensitive of subjects,” he said.