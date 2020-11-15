Green Party enters the Laois political landscape

The Green Party has set out to make its mark in Laois politics with the appointment of three representatives for county's three local authority electoral areas at the recent AGM of the Laois-Offaly branch.

Sean McManus will represent Portlaoise, John Holland will represent Graiguecullen/Portarlington and Niall Pickering will represent Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick.

The party says John Holland, a Cork native now living Portarlington with his wife and two young children. He was nominated for Graiguecullen/Portarlington. A member of the Green Party since 2017, Mr Holland was involved in campaigning for Minister of Sate Pippa Hackett in the General Election earlier this year. He has 15 years’ experience in the banking sector, specifically in risk and business analysis and has extensive project management knowledge.

The party says Mr Holland is an advocate for societal and governmental actions to mitigate the risks posed to the planet from the climate and biodiversity crises. The Laois Offaly Greens say he is particularly interested in taking practical steps in the right direction towards a greener future such as improving walking and cycling infrastructure, encouraging active leisure and active travel, promoting eco-tourism, and also the regeneration of small town centres for the good of local communities.

“As a father of two young children, I felt compelled to become actively involved with my local Green Party. I want to do my utmost to create a better, safer future for them. Time is of the essence in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and avoiding the worst effects of climate change on this generation and future generations. I look forward to getting heavily involved in local initiatives and community bodies and getting the Green Party's message on the agenda at a local level in the Graiguecullen-Portarlington LEA,” he said.

Niall Pickering, a student of University Limerick’s B.Sc. in Applied Physics, was nominated as the local area representative for the Borris-in-Ossory / Mountmellick constituency. He attended Mercy Secondary School, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath but now lives in Clonaslee, Co Laois.

The Greens say he is particularly interested in issues relating to healthcare and wind energy in the midlands. They say he plans to work in tandem with local and national members of the Green Party to create an open dialogue in the community with people of all political affiliations about local issues. A keen gardener the Greens say he has "a penchant" for homegrown beetroot.

“I’m delighted to be nominated as the Green Party representative for Borris-in-Ossory and Mountmellick. This is my first foray into politics, and I choose the Green Party as it is a progressive political party focused on social justice, democracy, and protection of the environment, all core values of mine. As such, I am excited to start working with local and national members of the party, learning how I can best help a wide range of people in my community, and figuring out how to build a better more sustainable future,” he said.

Sean McManus, a native of Portarlington now living in Portlaoise with his wife and two children. He was nominated as representative for Portlaoise. The Greens say Mr McManus works in the energy sector and is a member of both the Laois Chamber of Commerce and BNI Crossroads Portlaoise. A member of the Laois/Offaly Greens for almost two years, he was previously the policy delegate to the national party for the local group.

The Laois Offaly Greens say their Portlaoise are representative is particularly interested in local urban planning issues such as affordable housing, traffic management, public transport, cycling infrastructure. They say he is also interested in creating supports for local business and bringing life back to rural towns and villages through adequate infrastructure.

“I put myself forward for the Green Party LEA for Portlaoise as I am a firm believer in the Green Party’s mission and am delighted to be afforded the opportunity to help my local community in this capacity. I would encourage anyone to reach out to me with any issues they think I could be of assistance on. I’m looking forward to listening to people, solving problems, and making a real difference - not just by saying, but by doing,” he said.

Additionally at the AGM, Cllr. Mark Hackett was appointed chairperson of the Laois-Offaly constituency group; Marcus Kirwan was appointed secretary; John Holland was appointed treasurer; Mieke Scholte was appointed Local Area Representative for Tullamore; Jane Heffernan was appointed Events and Membership Officer, and Renagh Mooney was appointed Communications Officer.

Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, welcomed the appointments to her local constituency group.

“I am delighted to welcome Niall Pickering, Sean McManus, and John Holland to the team in Laois/Offaly. Niall, Sean, and John are part of the new wave of people that have joined the Green Party in recent years with a view to shaping politics in Ireland for the future. They have the drive, ability, and commitment required to deliver for their local communities. By ensuring there is a strong team on the ground in all communities, the Green Party can deliver on its pledge to create a better future for all,” she said.

The Greens do not have an elected representative on Laois County Council nor did any Green Party member contest the most recent local elections in Laois.

Sineád Moore won 1,541 first preference votes or 4% of the vote for the Green Party at the 2016 General Election when Laois was a stand-alone three-seat constituency.

Geashill based Senator Hackett received 3,494 or 5% of the first preference vote in the 2020 General Election in the Laois Offaly constituency which she unsuccessfully contested. She survived until the 11th and final count with 7,109. She subsequently contested the Senate election retaining her seat. She was subsequently appointed a so-called 'super junior' Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture which means she attends cabinet meetings.