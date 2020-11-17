Huge support given to Laois family made homeless after housefire

A Laois family have been made homeless after their home was burnt in a fire.

The fire took place last Friday, November 13 at 1pm, in the Silverwood estate in Mountmellick.

Two crews from Laois Fire & Rescue Service worked to put out the fire, which a spokesperson said caused "considerable damage" to the home.

It is the home of Sylvia Mooney, a mother of five who recently qualified as a Psychiatric Nurse, along with her two youngest teenage daughters.

The family are now rendered homeless by the fire and staying in emergency accommodation in a hotel.

It is understood that the family's pet dog died in the fire.

Sylvia Mooney's sister-in-law Grace Mooney started a Gofundme account to ask for support for the family after the fire.

Just four days later, it has reached over €13,000, while a local community support group, Mountmellick Central Hub, visited the family to deliver gifts of toiletries and donations from local businesses.

Picture below of members of the hub with the family.

Ms Mooney wrote the following on her fundraiser page.

"At 1 o clock today (13/11/2020) my lovely sister-in-law lost her home in a blaze due to an electrical fault. She recently qualified as one of our frontline workers, a Psychiatric Nurse. A mother of 5, with 2 teenage daughters still living at home.

"They have literally lost their home and everything else in this fire, we’re just lucky nobody was hurt and everybody got out. I’m asking for donations no matter how small to help purchase essential items. I.e clothing for her and the girls,toiletries etc..

"Please Help!!! If there is anything you can give please do. It’s such an unfortunate incident and especially at this time of year and with everything going on," Ms Mooney said.

See the Gofundme page here.