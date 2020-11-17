Laois Nuffield Ireland scholar calls for the health of farmers to be prioritised as they play a vital role in the economy

Nuffield Ireland, the independent organisation which identifies future leaders in the Irish agricultural sector, will host a week-long virtual ‘lunch and learn’ series.

Alison Holmes from Camross is one of five scholars to present the findings of her Nuffield Ireland report, following extensive international travel in 2019.

Alison is a Clinical Tutor in Physiotherapy in the School of Allied Health at the University of Limerick and she manages a dairy and beef farm in partnership with her father Brian in County Laois. Her Nuffield Scholarship explored the theme “Are we fit to farm? Investigating Irish Farmer Health Status & Sustainability’.

Speaking about her report, she said, “Irish farmers experience disproportionately high prevalence of cardiac disease, diabetes, musculoskeletal disorders and stroke compared to their peers and according to recent research are seven times more likely to die from cardiovascular diseases than those with salary paid occupations. Similar studies report very poor health literacy amongst farmers, particularly in relation to nutrition. Poor physical health has been linked to decline in mental health and decreased capacity for resilience.

"Improving the current status of Irish farmer health has the potential to impact on the sustainability of the farmer, recruitment and retention into farming as a career and improve public perception and the farmer image. My report recommends that the health of farmers in Ireland should be prioritised as they play a vital role in the economy. In order to do this, funding for initiatives and interventions to achieve this should be assigned accordingly and a national body or inter-departmental collaboration should be established to oversee the same.”

The Nuffield Ireland ‘lunch and learn’ series will be free to attend and will feature a 10 minute presentation at 1.30pm each day outlining the key findings of each scholars Nuffield Report. Alison Holmes will present on Tuesday 24th November at 1.30pm.

Speaking about the series, Karen Brosnan, Chair of Nuffield Ireland said, “ We were disappointed to have to cancel this years Nuffield Conference but we are delighted to be able to offer our returning 2019 scholars a platform to share their learnings with the industry. Understanding that people are experiencing a level of online fatigue, this format allows delegates to tune in for just 10 minutes each day at lunchtime over the course of the week and garner some invaluable insights on a wide range of topics pertinent to the agri-food industry”.

The schedule for the week is as follows:

· Monday 23rd November at 1.30pm: Ailish Moriarty - ‘Assess the role of milk screening for disease with the development of an effective herd health system’ .

· Tuesday 24th November at 1.30pm: Alison Holmes - ‘Are we fit to farm? Investigating Irish Farmer Health Status & Sustainability’.

· Wednesday 25th November at 1.30pm: Ciara O’Halloran - ‘Food Tourism: It’s potential used as an educational tool to shorten the gap between the consumer and producer’.

· Thursday 26th November at 1.30pm: Karina Pierce - Future proofing the Irish agri-food sector through robust research’

· Friday 27th November at 1.30pm: Pat O’Meara - ‘How can Irish farmers be encouraged to meet GHG emissions targets’.

Around the world, there are approximately 70 Nuffield Scholarships awarded each year. Each group works closely to develop their understanding of the big issues facing agriculture, business, consumers and policy, as well as building their own leadership capacity and personal growth. This strong network of scholars across the globe provide a source of inspiration, information and debate on the important issues facing the sector currently and into the future.

Nuffield Ireland is supported by FBD Trust, The Golden Jubilee Trust, The Agricultural Trust, Irish Farmers Association, Glanbia, Aurivo, Dairygold, MSD Animal Health, Bord Iascaigh Mhara, Kerry Group, Dairymaster and LIC Ireland.