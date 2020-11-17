IT Carlow to offer 600 free or subsidised places to help people get back to work and upskill

Institute of Technology Carlow (IT Carlow) is to offer 600 free or subsidised higher education places to help people get back to work and upskill.

The institute says the places are for courses commencing in December and January and include postgraduate places in tourism marketing and BIM and construction project management, as well as 16 short, modular courses. It says the modular courses are available in a wide range of skills areas, such as web design, leadership and change management, biopharmaceutical operations, construction project management and CAD and 3D modelling.

IT Carlow describes modular courses as short and focused, offered in a flexible manner which allowing people to gain important skills without taking a considerable period away from the labour market.

It says each module will also be stand-alone so that participants can gain skills and put them into practice immediately in the workplace, but are also accredited in such a way as to provide building blocks to a full qualification should the student so wish.

Those interested in applying for a course must register by December 2020. Details on the courses, and how to apply, are available at https://www.itcarlow.ie/study/ lifelong-learning/how-to- apply-evening-courses/part- time-courses-application-form.htm

IT Carlow is also offering a number of Springboard+ funded programmes in areas such data protection, entrepreneurship, and Computing. Places on Springboard+ courses are fully funded for job seekers while employed participants pay just 10% of the programme cost.

A number of self-financing short certificate programmes are also available in areas such as digital marketing, disability studies, family support, python programming and legal practice and procedures, amongst others. Applications are online via https://www.itcarlow.ie/study/ lifelong-learning/how-to- apply-evening-courses/part- time-courses-application-form.htm

To showcase and discuss the courses available, the Faculty of Lifelong Learning at Institute of Technology Carlow will organise a number of online information sessions, from Tuesday, December 1 to Thursday, December 3 from 7-8pm. Attendees are requested to register online for the sessions at https://www.itcarlow.ie/ study/lifelong-learning/ virtual-information-sessions- registration.htm

“Investing in your skillset is one of the shrewdest investments that you can make in your career," says Dr Joseph Collins, Head of Faculty Lifelong Learning at Institute of Technology Carlow.

"Upskilling and reskilling is about building on existing qualifications and experience and it gives all of us an opportunity to change careers or move to another level in our current careers. Our information sessions give potential applicants a unique opportunity to engage with our staff and to learn more about our broad suite of programmes and courses."

For further information visit www.itcarlow.ie/LLL or email lll@itcarlow.ie

The announcement follows last month’s declaration by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD of more than €30 million in free and subsidised higher education places under the Jobs Stimulus package to help get people back to work, upskill workers and build economic confidence while continuing to manage the impact of Covid-19.