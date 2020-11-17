Young people and pubs praised for lockdown response by Laois Offaly Kildare Garda Chief

Laois has not experienced that type of outdoor social drinking near pubs which almost caused the Government to almost ban take away drink sales from pubs during the lockdown.

Laois, Offaly Kildare Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan updated the Laois Joint Policing Committee on the experience of policing the restrictions on pubs.

He said the scenes witnessed in Dublin and Cork have not been repeated in Laois.

“This has not been a feature here,” he said.

In highlighting this to the committee he praised young people and publicans.

“The cohort of young people have seen their social life collapse. They would normally be out socialising. They have been most respectful and understanding of instructions,” he said.

He also paid tribute to the publicans.

“I want to acknowledge those who are finding it more challenging particularly in the licencing trade. We have no great outbreaks of misbehaviour,” he said.

He added that the operation of shebeens during the Covid-19 pandemic is coming before the courts. He said it would not be appropriate to talk about them in a public forum.