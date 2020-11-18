Laois councillor proposes way to encourage Covid-19 reduction

A Laois county councillor has proposed a system when lockdown ends which would clearly show the incidence of the disease by county and encourage people in each area to suppress virus.

Cllr Aisling Moran said a system will be needed when lockdown ends which shows the incidence of Covid-19 counties must reach to leave lockdown or change levels in the Government’s plan.

She suggested that if a county has between 1 and 25 cases per 100,000 population it would be at Level 1 and 26 to 50 put a county into Level 2 restrictions and so on.

She proposed that when lockdown ends in December each county would be placed at a level which reflects the incidence of the disease in their region.

She added that a colour coded map could be produced to indicate which level each county will be at when the lockdown is lifted.

“It would bring it back to the county and the people in the county and make them believe that we need to keep it under a certain level. It may give some clarity to people,” she said.

She made the proposal at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

Level 5 restrictions are due to be reviewed this week. The lockdown is scheduled to run until December 1 if cases fall sufficiently.